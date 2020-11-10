Advertisement

Crunch Fitness to host Veterans Day flash sale

(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeak will be holding a Veterans Day flash sale with a membership fee of 1 cent for veterans.

Crunch Fitness Topeka says it is a gym that serves a fitness community of all types, with all types of goals. It said ti will be hosting a 24-hour flash sale on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor all military veterans that have served the nation.

According to Crunch Fitness, the sale will offer veterans a 1 cent membership along with the first month free when they sign up using the promo code VETERAN.

Crunch Fitness also said it will be offering free workouts all week to active duty military, veterans and their family members.

According to the gym, to take advantage of the offer, residents should visit the Crunch Fitness Topeka website and use the promo code VETERAN to lock in the sale rate starting at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Crunch Fitness Topeka is located at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

One woman was taken to a local hospital and another woman was taken into custody following an...
One in custody following Tuesday morning incident in East Topeka
First Alert Cold Blast
Blustery with decreasing clouds this afternoon
8 Day update and rainfall totals
Decreasing Clouds, Still Cold
Lung Association to deliver ‘State of Lung Cancer’ report for Kansas
JCHS names new interim principal