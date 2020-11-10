Crunch Fitness to host Veterans Day flash sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness Topeak will be holding a Veterans Day flash sale with a membership fee of 1 cent for veterans.

Crunch Fitness Topeka says it is a gym that serves a fitness community of all types, with all types of goals. It said ti will be hosting a 24-hour flash sale on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor all military veterans that have served the nation.

According to Crunch Fitness, the sale will offer veterans a 1 cent membership along with the first month free when they sign up using the promo code VETERAN.

Crunch Fitness also said it will be offering free workouts all week to active duty military, veterans and their family members.

According to the gym, to take advantage of the offer, residents should visit the Crunch Fitness Topeka website and use the promo code VETERAN to lock in the sale rate starting at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Crunch Fitness Topeka is located at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd.

