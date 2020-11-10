COVID-19 claims Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost a resident due to complications from COVID-19.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says a resident that previously tested positive fr COVID-19 has died.

“The entire Topeka Presbyterian Manor family is mourning today,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director. “It is always difficult to lose one of our beloved residents, and our hearts are broken.”

According to Presbyterian Manor, the resident was being cared for by designated employees in a special isolation unit for COVID-19 residents. It said COVID-positive residents are cared for in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for transmission based infection prevention protocols and doctor’s orders.

Presbyterian Manor said the campus is continuing to conduct routine testing of all employees and weekly outbreak testing for residents in health care and assisted living. It said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandates testing of all employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at its campus on a frequency determined by the county’s COVID-19 testing positive rate. It said a round of testing was completed on Monday, Nov. 9, and results are still pending.

According to the facility, it will continue to work with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to stop the outbreak.

Presbyterian Manor said all employees, residents and visitors should follow CDC guidelines and best practices, which are continuously updated. It said the community regularly reinforces with all staff that an employee should not report to work if experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness or not feeling well. It said the community educates all residents and visitors regarding preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and sheltering in place.

For more information on COVID-19 and Topeka Presbyterian Manor, click https://www.presbyterianmanors.org/Media-room..

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.