Auburn-Washburn doubles up on school bus route due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Auburn Washburn students arrived late to class this morning as the coronavirus pandemic adds complications to an already ongoing problem.

USD 437′s Director of Communications, Martin Weishaar, told 13 NEWS that the district had to double up on a school bus route this morning due to a lack of drivers.

Weishaar said 10 of their drivers were absent today due to things like quarantine, other illnesses and daycare issues.

That number is on top of the 15 unfilled driver positions.

