Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Stormont Vail copes with COVID crunch
AG Schmidt joins effort to push Supreme Court to review Pennsylvania decision
Dilanka Ranaweera has been named the November student of the month by the Manhattan Optimists...
Manhattan Area Optimists Club names November student of the month
13 News at Six
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19