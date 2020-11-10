After 30 years, the Newkirk Family championship legacy continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long line of shoes waits for Hayden Cross Country star Tanner Newkirk as he prepares for a run.

“If it’s like just a normal run," Newkirk said. "Like a normal like 8-mile run or an easy run, I usually wear these or these because they have a little more cushion.”

When Tanner laces up, he’s ready to run.

“I just love running.” Newkirk said. “It’s just like feeling of just relax, you can get your mind away from whatever’s going on in your life at that point.”

His passion developed by admiring the path run by someone else at home.

“I always heard stuff about it from my grandparents that he was a great runner throughout his high school career." Newkirk said. "I always look up to him for that. And that that’s really why I started in the first place.”

The Newkirk name is familiar to the Kansas Cross Country scene. Tanner’s father - Kevin - won back to back state titles at Emporia High in 1990 and 1991.

“I was tall and skinny." Kevin Newkirk said. "We’re going to put you in the long race. And I had no idea what I was doing. It just grew from there. I figured out real quickly that I was better than most.”

As Tanner grew up, he wanted to uphold the family legacy.

“I thought my dad was really good at the sport.” Tanner said. “Maybe I have the genes for it. You know, this is definitely something that I want to continue doing."

“It’s been exhilarating to jump back into the sport and now to have Tanner at the level that he’s at." Kevin said."It’s a fun ride for sure.”

Tanner’s big chance to carve out his own legacy, came at the state cross country meet.

“It was a stressful week for sure.” Kevin said.

“That’s just was my goal throughout the entire year." Tanner said. "Win state.”

Tanner crossed the finish line first, taking home the state title 30 years after his dad had done the same.

“Everyone was congratulating me.” Tanner said. “It was awesome. I was just super relieved to have done it finally.”

“I don’t really remember exactly what it felt like to win myself. But, to watch him win as his dad was off the charts." Kevin said. "It was emotional.”

“I love talking about this sport." Tanner said. "It’s awesome to have a family that also will talk about it with me.”

