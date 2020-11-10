Academy Sports & Outdoors honor veterans with $5000 donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the pandemic may have forced many events to cancel, people are still finding ways to honor veterans this week.

With Veterans Day this Wednesday, Academy Sports & Outdoors honored ten veterans for their service on Monday.

They gave away up to $5000 to help veterans battling PTSD.

Topeka’s VA Medical Center partnered with Academy Sports & Outdoors to honor veterans who may be battling PTSD.

“Oh, it can help us, because a lot of us can’t have jobs, a lot of us are unemployable because of our PTSD issues," veteran CJ Condren said. "This can go to benefiting our families.”

Ten veterans in the Stress Disorder Treatment Program each received a $500 gift card from Academy Sports & Outdoors, as a gesture of gratitude for their sacrifice.

“Our veterans have given up more than many, including myself that could ever know," Tyler Wilson with Academy Sports & Outdoors explained. "We appreciate them and just them to be able to come in, and find something to be able to get their mind off things, be able to relax, and go find something enjoyable to do.”

Condren says this donation helps more than finances, “Due to our PTSD and our issues, we tend to turn to substance abuse and people will be on the streets."

"Things like this bring us back and help us cope with our PTSD and to let us know that it’s okay to hurt the way we do,” Condren continued.

Nurse Manager of the Stress Disorder Treatment Program, Caycey Wamego agreed that this donation can be beneficial for veterans, “this has really been an opportunity for them, really have the means to go out and maybe get some things that their interested in."

"Really just have an opportunity to use some of the skills to that they’ve learned here to just be able to do the things that they’ve always wanted to do, but haven’t been really able to do,” Wamego said.

“It means the world, it really does. A lot of times we’re forgotten, we’re only thought of warriors and we’re not able to be broken, and then we come back" Condren said. "Some of us are hurting and a big donation like this, helps us feel like we’re still part of it, that we’re not forgotten, that we’re still cared for.”

There will be sounding of taps at 11 A.M. on Wednesday at the Veteran’s Memorial in Topeka’s Gage Park.

