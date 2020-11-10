800-pound elk hits vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elk collided with a vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border on Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the Kansas Turnpike Authority says the Kansas Highway Patrol reported that an 800-pound bull elk crashed into a vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border on Monday night.
KTA said this is a good reminder to watch for deer, and elk, during the fall.
