800-pound elk hits vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border

(NPS / Jacob W. Frank|Jacob W. Frank | NPS / Jacob W. Frank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elk collided with a vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border on Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the Kansas Turnpike Authority says the Kansas Highway Patrol reported that an 800-pound bull elk crashed into a vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border on Monday night.

What to my wondering eyes should appear but a miniature…no wait, that’s an ELK! Troop G Kansas Highway Patrol reports...

Posted by Kansas Turnpike Authority on Monday, November 9, 2020

KTA said this is a good reminder to watch for deer, and elk, during the fall.

