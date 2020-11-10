2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet to reconsider nominee for district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Nov. 13 for a discussion on reconsidering a nominee.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via telephone conference on Friday, Nov. 13, to discuss reconsideration of a nominee’s application for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Wabaunsee Co.

According to the Commission, the vacancy will be created by Judge Blaine Carter’s Dec. 8 retirement.

The Commission said the meeting is open to the public and to listen call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

The Commission said the 2nd Judicial District is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

According to the Commission, nominees for district magistrate judge are required to be a resident of Wabaunsee Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Nominating Commission said it seeks nominations, then meets to interview nominees. It said interviews are open to the public and afterward it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position. If re-elected, the judge will see a four-year term.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

