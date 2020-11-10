24th annual Jingle Bell Ride set for Sunday afternoon in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though it will be a bit different from years past, the 24th annual Jingle Bell Ride will take place on Sunday.

The event is designed to generate toy and gift donations for less-fortunate children in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.

Because of COVID-19 precautions and rising cases in Brown County, organizers say activities won’t be held this year around the Brown County courthouse square.

However, there will still be a parade, according to KNZA Radio.

Rider registration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday on the south side of the courthouse square, near 7th and Oregon streets in Hiawatha.

Then, at 2 p.m. Sunday, riders will take part in a parade on Oregon Street before collecting donated gifts including unwrapped toys for children or all ages, monetary gifts and children’s hats and gloves.

Last year’s event benefited more than 90 families and provided toys to more than 200 children in Brown County, according KNZA Radio.

Anyone wishing to donate a toy or monetary gift for Sunday’s Jingle Bell Ride may call 785-741-0861.

