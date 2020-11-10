Advertisement

24th annual Jingle Bell Ride set for Sunday afternoon in Hiawatha

The 24th annual Jingle Bell Ride, which provides Christmas toys and gifts for less-fortunate...
The 24th annual Jingle Bell Ride, which provides Christmas toys and gifts for less-fortunate children in Brown County, will take place Sunday in Hiawatha, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though it will be a bit different from years past, the 24th annual Jingle Bell Ride will take place on Sunday.

The event is designed to generate toy and gift donations for less-fortunate children in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.

Because of COVID-19 precautions and rising cases in Brown County, organizers say activities won’t be held this year around the Brown County courthouse square.

However, there will still be a parade, according to KNZA Radio.

Rider registration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday on the south side of the courthouse square, near 7th and Oregon streets in Hiawatha.

Then, at 2 p.m. Sunday, riders will take part in a parade on Oregon Street before collecting donated gifts including unwrapped toys for children or all ages, monetary gifts and children’s hats and gloves.

Last year’s event benefited more than 90 families and provided toys to more than 200 children in Brown County, according KNZA Radio.

Anyone wishing to donate a toy or monetary gift for Sunday’s Jingle Bell Ride may call 785-741-0861.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Navarre man was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon in Okaloosa County.
Fatality crash reported on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases
Riley Co. reports 126 new positives, new outbreak in Monday COVID update

Latest News

An oven fire caused an estimated $700 in damage late Monday to a home in the Highland Park...
Oven fire damages home late Monday in southeast Topeka
A third-grade class in Chapman will be quarantined after positive COVID-19 cases were reported,...
Third-grade class in Chapman will quarantine after COVID-19 cases reported
Members of a fraternity and sorority at Emporia State University are in quarantine because of...
Emporia State fraternity, sorority in COVD-19 quarantine
A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
Woman killed when vehicle rolls over her Monday in Lawrence