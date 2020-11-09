Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the back of a trash truck early Monday in south Topeka.

The incident was reported at 5:11 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, behind a building that houses several businesses including a Sherwin-Williams paint store, a Dollar General store and the Giving Tree thrift store.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the woman may have been “dumpster diving” at the time of the incident.

Four dumpsters are located behind the building on the west side of the property.

A trash truck equipped with a camera was emptying the northern-most of the dumpsters at the time of the incident. Using the truck’s camera, workers spotted a woman who was inside the container as it was lifted into the air just before it was dumped.

About the same time, the woman screamed for help as the dumpster was emptied into the back of the trash truck.

The workers immediately called for help, and Topeka police, American Medical Response ambulance and Topeka fire crews all responded to the scene.

Three police officers jumped into the back of the trash truck to help the woman. A Topeka Fire Department ladder truck also arrived and assisted the woman out of the back of the trash truck.

The woman was treated at the scene by AMR ambulance crews. She then was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the incident.

The Topeka temperature at the time of the incident was around 65 degrees.

