Advertisement

Washburn University postpones November graduation plans

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is postponing its plans for a November graduation ceremony.

The school says the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as a cluster of cases on campus, prompted the decision.

“We know our graduates are disappointed, as are our faculty and staff," Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek said. "Graduation is an important milestone and one of the all-time favorite events on campus.  It marks a significant passage in the lives of our students and we love celebrating with them.  However, with the pandemic worsening at this point, the responsible choice is to postpone the event.”

There are currently no dates set for a celebration down the road, but the university plans to reschedule at some point in the future.

Washburn University went from nine positive cases in the last week of October, to 58 positives in the first week of November.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fire on Riley Avenue in Ogden
Two left in critical condition after shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening
Robert Sinner
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one man and one teen in Halloween shooting, man turns himself in
One person suffers minor injuries in Sunday morning shooting
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday

Latest News

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU men’s basketball ranked #6 in preseason AP Poll
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
Newly elected Congressman Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., says he is getting his team in place as he...
LaTurner getting team ready for first term as Congressman
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases