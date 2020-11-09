Washburn University postpones November graduation plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is postponing its plans for a November graduation ceremony.

The school says the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as a cluster of cases on campus, prompted the decision.

“We know our graduates are disappointed, as are our faculty and staff," Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek said. "Graduation is an important milestone and one of the all-time favorite events on campus. It marks a significant passage in the lives of our students and we love celebrating with them. However, with the pandemic worsening at this point, the responsible choice is to postpone the event.”

There are currently no dates set for a celebration down the road, but the university plans to reschedule at some point in the future.

Washburn University went from nine positive cases in the last week of October, to 58 positives in the first week of November.

