Advertisement

Washburn’s men’s basketball adds exhibition game at KU to 2020-21 schedule

Photo courtesy: Gene Cassell/Washburn Athletics
Photo courtesy: Gene Cassell/Washburn Athletics(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s men’s basketball team will travel to Lawrence to take on KU in an exhibition game Dec. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse, the Ichabods announced Monday.

With the schedule addition, Washburn’s MIAA home opener against Central Oklahoma will now be played on Nov. 30. The Ichabod women’s team will still play Central Oklahoma as scheduled Dec. 3.

Ichabod head coach Brett Ballard spent seven years on Bill Self’s staff at the KU, where he also played from 2000-02. Ballard served as the director of basketball operations for his final two seasons on staff. Before that, he was the administrative assistant/video coordinator for four years and a volunteer student assistant for one year.

KU enters the season ranked #6 in the preseason AP Poll.

For a full link to the Ichabods' schedule, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fire on Riley Avenue in Ogden
Two left in critical condition after shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening
Robert Sinner
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one man and one teen in Halloween shooting, man turns himself in
One person suffers minor injuries in Sunday morning shooting
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday

Latest News

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU men’s basketball ranked #6 in preseason AP Poll
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL...
Mahomes tosses 100th career touchdown as Chiefs win 33-31
Buckets For Breanna
ESU 24-hour FT marathon raises thousands for 3-year-old battling cancer
Buckets for Breanna
Turning hoops into hope: ESU 24-hour FT marathon benefits 3-year-old cancer fighter