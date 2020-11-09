Washburn’s men’s basketball adds exhibition game at KU to 2020-21 schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s men’s basketball team will travel to Lawrence to take on KU in an exhibition game Dec. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse, the Ichabods announced Monday.

With the schedule addition, Washburn’s MIAA home opener against Central Oklahoma will now be played on Nov. 30. The Ichabod women’s team will still play Central Oklahoma as scheduled Dec. 3.

Ichabod head coach Brett Ballard spent seven years on Bill Self’s staff at the KU, where he also played from 2000-02. Ballard served as the director of basketball operations for his final two seasons on staff. Before that, he was the administrative assistant/video coordinator for four years and a volunteer student assistant for one year.

KU enters the season ranked #6 in the preseason AP Poll.

