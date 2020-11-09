Advertisement

Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library’s newest exhibit recognizes staff’s artistic talents

Alter Ego Art Exhibit
Alter Ego Art Exhibit(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has a new art exhibit that shines an artistic spotlight on its staff.

Alter Egos is the latest art exhibit at the library and it features work done entirely by staff members, showing off their “alter egos” as artists.

Guests are welcome to experience artistic works such as paintings, sculptures, and even music.

Zan Popp with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library says the exhibit puts a well deserved spotlight on it’s staff and their many talents.

“They range from poetry, book arts, sculptural pieces, paintings, water colors, stitches, you name it, there is something on display and this is a chance for us to highlight the community within the building and the idea of the staff and all of their alter egos as artists”

The exhibit is open from noon to 9 P.M, now through November 29th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one man and one teen in Halloween shooting, man turns himself in
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Two left in critical condition after shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening
Rare Evel Knievel motorcycle makes half-century journey to Topeka
9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Chiefs fan’s giving spirit remains alive through organ donation
Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday
Mahomes tosses 100th career touchdown as Chiefs win 33-31
ESU 24-hour FT marathon raises thousands for 3-year-old battling cancer