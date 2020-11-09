Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library’s newest exhibit recognizes staff’s artistic talents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has a new art exhibit that shines an artistic spotlight on its staff.

Alter Egos is the latest art exhibit at the library and it features work done entirely by staff members, showing off their “alter egos” as artists.

Guests are welcome to experience artistic works such as paintings, sculptures, and even music.

Zan Popp with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library says the exhibit puts a well deserved spotlight on it’s staff and their many talents.

“They range from poetry, book arts, sculptural pieces, paintings, water colors, stitches, you name it, there is something on display and this is a chance for us to highlight the community within the building and the idea of the staff and all of their alter egos as artists”

The exhibit is open from noon to 9 P.M, now through November 29th.

