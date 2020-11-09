Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka child care center is closed due to COVID-19 cases among its staff

Building Blocks Child Care, which is owned by Stormont Vail Health, closed Monday. It will remain closed through at least November 23.

Stormont says 18 of the center’s 44 employees tested positive for coronavirus. The full staff was tested proactively after one worker contracted the virus. They say the majority were not showing symptoms, and they will re-test those who tested negative before the building reopens.

Stormont says the staff wore appropriate personal protective equipment and followed safety protocol. The building is being cleaned and sanitized. They say Nov. 23 is a tentative date, with the exact date depends on when enough staff is available to meet mandatory adult/child ratios.

Families will not be charged while Building Blocks is closed.

Stormont says Building Blocks had 146 children for October. Of those, 90 are children of Stormont Vail employees, 15 are children of University of Kansas Health - St. Francis workers, and 41 are from families in the community at-large.

