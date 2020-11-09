Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fire on Riley Avenue in Ogden
Two left in critical condition after shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening
Robert Sinner
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one man and one teen in Halloween shooting, man turns himself in
One person suffers minor injuries in Sunday morning shooting
A fire in east Topeka Monday morning has shut down the Sardou Bridge until further notice.
Early-morning fire closes Sardou Bridge in Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka

Latest News

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, and his wife, Candy Carson, walk on...
Trump election party draws scrutiny as Carson tests positive
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in...
Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Warm today, cold front tonight with much needed rainfall