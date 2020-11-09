Staff member from USD 380 test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A staff member from Vermillion USD 380 tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent of USD 380 said on the school’s website that the district was notified on Sunday morning by the staff member who teaches at Centralia and Frankfort schools that they have tested positive.

According to USD 380, the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.

There are no close contact students in quarantine from the individual.

The district says they have “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the spaces this individual was in contact with."

The Marshall County Health Department has been notified and will take the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.