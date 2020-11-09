Advertisement

SNCO Sheriff’s Office to hold third Motorized Posse meeting Nov. 12

(Phil Anderson)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a third and final informational meeting about the new search and rescue initiative that includes the development of a motorized posse.

The meeting will be at the Benjamin J. Davidson Memorial Outpost at the Velma K. Paris Community Center, located at 6715 SW Westview Rd. on November 12 at 5:30 pm.

Any interested individual age 21 or older is welcome to attend to learn about the application process for the sheriff’s motorized posse. Registration is not required.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fire on Riley Avenue in Ogden
Two left in critical condition after shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening
Robert Sinner
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one man and one teen in Halloween shooting, man turns himself in
One person suffers minor injuries in Sunday morning shooting
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka

Latest News

Riley Co. reports 126 new positives, new outbreak in Monday COVID update
Sardou Bridge reopens after early-morning fire
A man is in custody and a woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in Topeka early...
One in custody, one facing charges in Topeka drug arrest
A Navarre man was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon in Okaloosa County.
Fatality crash reported on I-70 just east of Topeka