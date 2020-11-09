SNCO Sheriff’s Office to hold third Motorized Posse meeting Nov. 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a third and final informational meeting about the new search and rescue initiative that includes the development of a motorized posse.

The meeting will be at the Benjamin J. Davidson Memorial Outpost at the Velma K. Paris Community Center, located at 6715 SW Westview Rd. on November 12 at 5:30 pm.

Any interested individual age 21 or older is welcome to attend to learn about the application process for the sheriff’s motorized posse. Registration is not required.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.