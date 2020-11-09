Advertisement

Sardou Bridge in Topeka closed after Monday morning fire

A fire in east Topeka Monday morning has shut down the Sardou Bridge until further notice.
A fire in east Topeka Monday morning has shut down the Sardou Bridge until further notice.
By Dylan Olsen
Nov. 9, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in east Topeka Monday morning has shut down the Sardou Bridge until further notice.

Topeka Fire and Topeka Police responded around 1:50 to a fire under the east side of the bridge.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire; but TPD is asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

