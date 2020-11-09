Riley Co. reports 126 new positives, new outbreak in Monday COVID update

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Health officials reported 126 new positive COVID-19 cases from Friday to Monday, with 60 prior cases recovered.

Health officials also reports Ascension Via Christi Hospital is caring for six positive patients and one person under investigation, with four of those patients in the intensive care unit. It is the highest number of positive patients the hospital has had at one time since the pandemic began.

Their Monday update also included a new outbreak at Alpha of Clovia 4H Scholarship House, for a total of seven active outbreaks in the county.

“Kansas is experiencing a large number of new cases,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “Many of the new patients in Riley County are linked to community spread, according to information from contact tracing staff. This means patients do not know where they contracted the virus. I advise all residents to use caution and take the health guidelines seriously.”

Several of the positives come from a free testing event last week. Riley Co. Health says, so far, 92 of the 525 people who took part (17.5%) tested positive, with more results to come.

RCHD will offer free testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the year at CiCo Park. People are asked to wear masks, and enter from the Kimball/Candlewood parking lot, and follow the signs to the barns near Pottorf Hall. The testing is open to anyone, without appointment. However, testing will not be offered the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the Dec. 31 will be held Dec. 30 instead.

Find further details on COVID-19 in Riley Co.

