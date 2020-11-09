“Red Wave” group holds protest at Capital building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Republican group rallied outside the Capital Monday morning to let Governor Kelly know they stand with President Trump.

Red Wave says they believe Trump could still win the election, which they say is being stolen by projected winner Joe Biden. They say Gov. Kelly should stand up against the election they call rigged.

The group said they chose to protest on a week day so Gov. Kelly would see the event from her office, rather than a television screen at her home.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.