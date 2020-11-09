One in custody, one facing charges in Topeka drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody and a woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in Topeka early Monday morning, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of SW 72nd Terrace. The vehicle was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department, and a passenger, 67-year-old Phil Davis Sr. of Topeka, was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant. Another passenger, 24-year-old Philtasha Powell of Topeka, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

