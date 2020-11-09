Monday forecast: Warm today, cold front tonight with much needed rainfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s and tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs stuck in the 40s. This is all due to a cold front tonight bringing our first round of rain of the month. This may also include t-storms with a hail/wind threat.

While you’ll definitely need the jacket tomorrow, areas southeast of the turnpike may still be mild at sunrise but will not be warmer during the day Tuesday afternoon. This is why the 8 day reflects 48° tonight AND tomorrow to indicate temperatures will likely remain in the 40s all day. Areas north of I-70 have a better chance of getting in the 30s tonight and WARMING in the 40s by the afternoon especially due to afternoon sun. Bottom line: Don’t expect a normal warming trend during the day tomorrow if you’re southeast of the turnpike.

By Wednesday more seasonal temperatures are expected through Monday with highs ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s with a storm system bringing scattered rain showers Friday night into Saturday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 15-30 mph. IF there’s going to be any rain before sunset it’ll be in north-central KS with most spots remaining dry.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms develop across the area. Temperatures tonight will range anywhere from mid 30s in north-central KS to low 50s near I-35 by sunrise. Winds S/NW 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain in the morning with a chance of a wintry mix along HWY 36. Right now impacts from any wintry mix will be minimal but a few slick spots mainly on elevated surfaces can’t be completely ruled out. Temperatures will continue to cool down in the low-mid 40s southeast of the turnpike from upper 40s to low 50s at sunrise. With afternoon sun, highs will likely be in the low-mid 40s by 4pm for all of northeast KS. Winds NW 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

After starting out below freezing Wednesday morning, highs return in the upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon. Perfect day for any Veterans Day ceremonies outside with winds finally staying under 10 mph.

The more seasonal temperatures continue through Monday with a slightly cool down in the mid 50s Saturday due to rain limiting the warming.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely tonight with a chance for storms to produce hail and strong winds. Wouldn’t be surprised if there was a severe t-storm warning or two so don’t be surprised if your weather radio goes off tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Tomorrow’s weather depends on where you are: It may still be mild especially near I-35 at sunrise but it will likely be around 10° cooler around 3pm when the high temperatures is typically reached this time of year. There’s also a chance for a wintry mix near HWY 36 in the morning however impacts are expected to be minimal at this time.

Hail up to the size of quarters and winds up to 60 mph are possible Tuesday night (WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.