Marysville man dead after crashing big-rig into tree Saturday night

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Marysville man is dead after crashing his big-rig into a Pottawatomi County tree over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says they responded to the 22400 block of Spring Creek Rd around 6:25 Saturday night.

The big rig was north bound on Spring Creek Rd when it left the road to the right and hit a tree, according to KHP.

The driver, Richard Forst, 60, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KHP says Forst was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

