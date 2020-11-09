Advertisement

Marysville man dead after crashing big-rig into tree Saturday night

KHP says Richard Forst was headed north bound on Spring Creek Road when his big-rig left the road and hit a tree.(AP)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Marysville man is dead after crashing his big-rig into a Pottawatomi County tree over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says they responded to the 22400 block of Spring Creek Rd around 6:25 Saturday night.

The big rig was north bound on Spring Creek Rd when it left the road to the right and hit a tree, according to KHP.

The driver, Richard Forst, 60, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KHP says Forst was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

