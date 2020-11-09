LaTurner getting team ready for first term as Congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly elected Congressman Jake LaTurner says he is getting his team in place as he prepares for his first term representing Kansas' second district in Washington, D.C.

LaTurner, 32, prevailed in his race this past week against Democratic challenger and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

On Monday, LaTurner, R-Kan., visited WIBW-TV for an interview on his plans for his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The first order of business is to express my gratitude to the people of this district,” LaTurner said, “and let them know that we are going to work extremely hard to make certain that we put together a great team of people to serve them in Washington, D.C.”

LaTurner said his goal is for a “really smooth” transition to “make sure we have the personnel in place to handle constituent cases that rise up throughout the district and to make sure we’re doing a good job in Washington, D.C., representing the people of the 2nd Congressional District.”

LaTurner, who was elected as Kansas State Treasurer in 2018, said his priorities are the same ones he emphasized during the just-completed political campaign.

“We’re a nation that’s $26.5 trillion in debt,” said LaTurner, a married father of four children. "We have to leave this country better than we found it for our children. So there’s a lot of work to be done on that.

“COVID is a major issue that we have to combat. We’ve seen some exciting news here just recently about a vaccine. We need to put the resources in place to make sure that happens, as well as make sure that our supply chains come back from China to the United States.”

LaTurner said it is a “national security issue that we absolutely have to address in this country,” to ensure that the economy stays open nationwide and “people have gainful employment.”

LaTurner noted the gridlock that characterizes Washington, D.C., politics.

“Something that every voter in the 2nd Congressional District knows is that Washington, D.C., is broken,” LaTurner said. "The parties don’t communicate with each other. It kind of feels like people want to go there and do nothing.

“We have to do everything we can to change that, to force people to talk about the important issues and then do something about it."

Noting that the United States “is very divided,” LaTurner said it is “important that we have election results that people can trust, and that takes a little time.”

While Joe Biden has been announced as the winner of the presidential election, LaTuner said said states have until Dec. 8 to count all their ballots.

“We just need to be patient,” he said. “As Joe Biden would say, democracy takes a little patience sometimes.”

LaTurner said he and his family will continue to reside in Kansas, and that he will “travel back and forth every single week” between his home in the Sunflower State and Washington, D.C.

He added that it is important for Congress people to “interact” with those in their district “to understand what people are going through every single day in this district.”

Additionally, it is important for Congress people to have their doors open for the people they represent, he said.

“People have to have the opportunity to communicate with you via social media, emails, letters, phone calls," he said, "and then you have to travel the district. You have to give people the opportunity to see you face to face, so that they can tell you what their issue is so you can go represent that issue well in Congress.”

