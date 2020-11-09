KU men’s basketball ranked #6 in preseason AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball will enter the season ranked seventh or higher for the eighth consecutive season.

The 2020-21 preseason Associated Press poll locked the Jayhawks in at #6 overall.

KU’s first opponent, Gonzaga, was voted #1 overall, followed by Big 12 opponent Baylor at #2. Villanova, Virginia, and Iowa round out the top 5 in third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Last season, KU entered the preseason ranked #3 in the AP poll and ended at #1 for the fourth time in school history (2020, 2016, 2010, 1997).

The Jayhawks have been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 221 straight weeks — the longest active streak in the nation.

