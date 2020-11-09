Advertisement

KU men’s basketball ranked #6 in preseason AP Poll

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) scores against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball will enter the season ranked seventh or higher for the eighth consecutive season.

The 2020-21 preseason Associated Press poll locked the Jayhawks in at #6 overall.

KU’s first opponent, Gonzaga, was voted #1 overall, followed by Big 12 opponent Baylor at #2. Villanova, Virginia, and Iowa round out the top 5 in third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Last season, KU entered the preseason ranked #3 in the AP poll and ended at #1 for the fourth time in school history (2020, 2016, 2010, 1997).

The Jayhawks have been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 221 straight weeks — the longest active streak in the nation.

