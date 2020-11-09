Advertisement

Harvesters holding food distribution Nov. 10

The YMCA of Central Florida is hosting a food distribution Wednesday to help people in need.
The YMCA of Central Florida is hosting a food distribution Wednesday to help people in need.(MGN)
Nov. 9, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry will be hosting its monthly food distribution on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 am at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot. On average, 30,000 lbs. of food are donated every month.

No identification or proof of income are required, just the number of people in your household. Fresh food will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Volunteers should be at the event by 8 am.

The event is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka TurnAround.

