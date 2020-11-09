Harvesters holding food distribution Nov. 10

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry will be hosting its monthly food distribution on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 am at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot. On average, 30,000 lbs. of food are donated every month.

No identification or proof of income are required, just the number of people in your household. Fresh food will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Volunteers should be at the event by 8 am.

The event is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka TurnAround.

