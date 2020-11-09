Fatality crash reported on I-70 just east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is confirmed dead after a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:08 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, about three miles east of the East Topeka toll plaza.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle struck a concrete bridge pillar head-on.

The fatality victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.