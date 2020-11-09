Advertisement

Family organizes surprise visit outside Rolling Hills window for 99 year old birthday

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleanor Parnell has tried to cross something off her bucket list every year since her 80th birthday. On Friday, she turned 99 years old, but due to the pandemic, she wasn’t able to celebrate in her usual daredevil fashion.

Determined to make this a special birthday, her family and friends gathered outside a window at Rolling Hills Assisted Living Facility to celebrate her 99th birthday.

“This is such a surprise and who would ever think that I would reach 99,” Eleanor said as they stood together around a speaker phone.

Eleanor’s family said she’s always made it a point to live life to the fullest.

When she turned 80, she even created a bucket list of items to check off each year in honor of her birthday.

Her daughter, Patty Parnell-Bell said, “She’s done zip lining in the last few years for her birthday. We’ve done a Harley Davidson ride, we’ve done a hot air balloon, we did a Cinderella coach ride. That’s just her. She wants to make life happen.”

This year with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Eleanor couldn’t leave Rolling Hills, but that didn’t make this birthday any less special.

She said seeing her family and friends was all she needed.

“It means everything, it means they grew up the right way and it thrills my heart from my head to my toes," said Eleanor.

In year 99, she is still the life of the party. When asked what advice she had for others she said, “To love your enemies. Pray for those that despitefully use you."

Before finishing that statement Eleanor erupted in laughter saying, “I’m a preacher didn’t you know that? I never knew I would say those things.”

After a few more laughs she continued with these final words of wisdom. "Anyway, love everybody. There’s always good in everybody.”

The family said Eleanor likes to count her birthday cards and hopes to get 99 cards this year!

She said getting mail during this time of isolation makes all the difference.

