Chiefs fan’s giving spirit remains alive through organ donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tabares family spent their Sunday as they have many others --by cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week, the remembered one fan dearest to their hearts, 54-year-old Kelly Tabares Mcmahan, who died of a brain aneurysm on October 31.

“A friend of mine said...'if there was every two people that should’ve been twins, it should’ve been you two, because yeah, we were close,” her older brother, Junior Tabares said.

“Living with her, it was fun we never fought, we never argued with each other-- which being brother and sister a lot of people, you know, they always fight but no, never did; she was very helpful what I didn’t have she had and what she didn’t have I had, it was a very good combination together."

According to relatives, Kelly always found a way to give time to others, from helping her father in his final years to recently making trick or treat gifts for friends.

She often found ways to include her favorite team.

“She cared about a lot of people she would do anything for them,” her sister, Shirley Banks said.

“She was a Chiefs fan; she would cook all kinds of food, enough for the whole neighborhood anytime they had a game, she really liked her Chiefs.”

Kelly also opened up the family to a new way of giving, through organ donation.

She was the first in her family to register as an organ donor and inspired other family members to do the same.

Following her death, she was remembered with a Walk of Honor at the University of Kansas Hospital, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only eight loved ones could be present.

“It was something we never really experienced before but when we found out she was it was just like---you go Kelly you’re still living,” Banks said.

“They’re honored that she’s giving a gift of life to other people, which is why they do it and that was really amazing to see all those people.”

Hospital staff found 74 matches as well as medical research on spinal cord injuries that would benefit from her donation.

Relatives said knowing all of those helped by Kelly helps with the grieving process.

“Knowing that she’s still out there, somebody’s going to be able to see with her eyes somebody’s going to be able to maybe get off dialysis because of the kidneys and her tissue, you know 70 people but she’s still out there,” Banks said.

“It’s amazing what they do and what they can do and how much they do help the family,every time they moved her to one place or they did a test they notified, exactly what test they did , this that, they were on it, they were very good people.”

Tabares said he feels comfort knowing Kelly continues her mission in giving in death as she did in life.

“My sister was still helping more people and that was Kelly, because she always helped people,” he said.

“She’s helping a lot of people out, but that’s Kelly, that’s always Kelly... if the world had a bunch of people like Kelly, the world would have no problems.”

The family said they are looking forward to knowing the recipients of Kelly’s donation so they can thank them for keeping her spirit alive.

Photos of Kelly Tabares Mcmahan are courtesy of Shirley Banks and Junior Tabares. Video of Kelly’s Walk of Honor is courtesy of Banks.

