Turning hoops into hope: ESU 24-hour FT marathon benefits 3-year-old cancer fighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s and basketball players are stepping up to the free throw line for 24-straight hours this weekend, knocking down shots to step up for a young girl named Breanna.

“Being able to do something I love to help someone else, that’s just amazing," ESU guard Tre’Zure Jobe said.

“Today we have Buckets for Breanna going on, just the opportunity for us here at Emporia State and the women’s basketball and men’s basketball departments to be able to help a little girl that’s battling leukemia," head women’s basketball coach Toby Wynn said.

Three-year-old Breanna McBride was diagnosed with leukemia in September.

“She’s battling through something that not a lot of people battle through. She’s going through a tough time in her life where I think people bringing awareness to it, giving her courage and happiness can go a long way for her.”

“Our heart was just like so sad," Jobe said. "But knowing that we could do something great for her, we were really excited about that.”

The Hornets will take turns shooting from noon Saturday Nov. 7 to noon Sunday Nov. 8 around the clock in one hour shifts.

They’re taking donations and pledges for every shift to help the McBride family in BreAnna’s fight.

“What an amazing opportunity to bring awareness to Breanna and help their family and hopefully raise some funds that will help a young girl in a very difficult time," head men’s basketball coach Craig Doty said. “We can help this member of our community get through these tough times, and we can use the game of basketball to do it.”

