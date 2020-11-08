Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds will continue Monday ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain to much of the area Monday night and into Tuesday.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy heading into the day Monday. We will have one more day of mild weather with morning temperatures starting out near 60 with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain is likely from Monday night through Tuesday morning as a strong cold front moves through the area. A few thunderstorms will be possible too, but there will not be any severe weather.

Rain chances diminish by Tuesday afternoon as the system begins to move east of our area. There is a small chance of some flurries or light snow for areas along the Nebraska border as the system departs on Tuesday, but there will be minimal accumulation.

High temperatures Tuesday will fall back into the upper 40s with much colder air behind the cold front.

Temperatures will remain cooler and closer to normal for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with morning lows near freezing.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 62.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 20-40; gusty. High: 74.

Monday Night: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Wind: S/NW 10-20. Low: 43

Tue: High: 48 Low: 31 Morning showers, then clearing. Breezy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 33 Sunny.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 41 Chance of showers.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 37 Sunny.

