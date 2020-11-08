President Trump supporters rally at the Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Trump supporters joined in on the nationwide, “Stop the Steal” rally by gathering outside, waving flags, bringing signs and praying together at the State Capital Saturday.

They met to show disapproval in the presidential election results of Joe Biden being named the 46th President. They believe President Trump should stay in office despite the announcement. There were reportedly around 300 people there when the event started with supporters coming and going until it conceded at around 2:30 p.m.

Laura Whittmer spoke to the crowd arguing over the election results along with sharing her store was shut down early this year when the pandemic began. She said the culmination of COVID-19 and the election results are resulting in her speaking out.

“Let’s get a free and fair fight first, we free and fair election and I believe that once he is, he will be elected president no matter what anyone else says,” she said. “This is what it takes to effect change and we the people still have the voice in this country. We are still in charge of our government, not vice versa.”

Jerod Kasunic handed out stickers saying quote “the truth will be revealed” as part of the Info Wars organization.

“Everybody needs to get out, who believes in America, who believes in freedom and say, ‘No, we don’t believe that.’ It’s not over yet," he said.

He shared his lack of trust in mainstream media announcing the winner of the election too soon.

“You’re pushing something, you’re pushing a scam, we don’t believe it. You need to wait you need to be transparent and above board and they’re not doing that," he said.

Both, like many President Trump supporters, said it was important to have a nationwide event and rally done locally in Topeka.

Kasunic has been a lot of different protests and events and said it’s wonderful to get around people to share stories and information with link-minded people.

Whittmer believes it’s good to have people come out in support of the same goal, but it needs more attention still.

“I mean it feels good but there needs to be more of us,” said Whittmer. “All the patriots out there that know that this is wrong need to stand up and get out there and protest.”

Another rally is scheduled outrside of the Statehouse at 9 a.m. on Monday.

