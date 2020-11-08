Advertisement

One person suffers minor injuries in Sunday morning shooting

(MGN image)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was shot early Sunday morning in Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to the 2000 block of SE Ohio around 2 a.m.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD said the victim’s injuries appear to be minor.

No one has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as more details become available.

