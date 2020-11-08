Mild and very windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will have highs in the 70s and wind gusts over 40mph for Sunday and Monday ahead of our next storm system. A strong cold front will be pushing through northeast Kansas late Monday night. Ahead of the front we will see strong southerly winds allowing for warmer highs in the 70s. As the cold front pushes through Monday night, winds will switch directions from the south to a northerly wind. This will allow for colder air to move into the area for Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will accompany this cold front.

Windy Sunday and Monday. 8 Day forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the 70s with winds from the south at 20-30 with gusts over 40mph.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds from the south at 15-20 with gusts to 30mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs will be in the 70s. Winds from the south at 15-25 with gusts over 35mph.

Taking Action: Sunday you will have to have both hands on the wheel when driving as winds be very gusty. Monday and especially Tuesday you will need an umbrella as rain and thunderstorms will occur. Rain chances are also possible later on in the week so make sure to stay updated on the forecast.

