Mahomes tosses 100th career touchdown as Chiefs win 33-31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted an upset minded Carolina Panthers squad 33-31. It now marks four straight victories for Kansas City.

In this game, Patrick Mahomes threw his 100th career touchdown pass in only his 40th career game. That breaks a record for fewest games needed to cross the century mark for career passing touchdowns. It was a record previously held by Dan Marino. He threw his 100th career touchdown in 44 games.

Kansas City struggled against the Panthers coming out of the gates. On Carolina’s opening possession, they pieced together a 15 play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 9-yard passing touchdown to Christian McCaffrey on fourth down.

Here's the broadcast explanation for the touchdown given up. The assumption is that Juan Thornhill didn't check to stay in coverage with McCaffrey who leaked out into the flat. That would explain why Tyrann Mathieu was upset looking around. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8tHQkpiaS5 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

The Panthers put up another touchdown courtesy of Curtis Samuel and Kansas City was trailing 14-3.

It wasn’t until under 4 minutes left in the first half that the Chiefs finally got into the end zone.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first touchdown of the game to Demarcus Robinson. That makes it back-to-back weeks Robinson has found his way in for a score.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 13#Panthers: 14



Patrick Mahomes rolling around like he's on the playground. Finds Demarcus Robinson open for a touchdown. Now back-to-back weeks Robinson has caught a touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/oDnAoIqSFx — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

Kansas City came into the second half trailing 17-13, and finally the Chiefs offense comes to life.

KC finally took their first lead of the day after Patrick Mahomes threw his second touchdown, this time to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 20#Panthers: 17



Lots of misdirection and the ball eventually gets dumped off to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AYpJTQB0hC — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

On the next Chiefs drive, Mahomes threw his 100th career passing touchdown. It went to Tyreek Hill.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 26#Panthers: 17



Tyreek Hill catches Patrick Mahomes 100th career passing touchdown. It took Mahomes only 40 games to reach that mark, making him the fastest quarterback to do so in league history. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/eNVbLd6GNz — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

The Panthers quickly responded, with a drive that featured three incredible plays. First a 28-yard pass to Curtis Samuel, then a 15 yard run for a first down on 4th and 14 by Teddy Bridgewater and a 24-yard completion to Curtis Samuel. Bridgewater finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Panthers took a 26-24 lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 26#Panthers: 24



A trio of incredible plays by the Panthers leads Carolina down the field and Teddy Bridgewater does the rest. He runs in the touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XG7gS7QzyZ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

The Panthers went for an onside kick and the Chiefs recovered. Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field and threw his fourth touchdown of the game, this time finding Tyreek Hill again. KC held a 33-24 lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 33#Panthers: 24



Tyreek Hill runs a beautiful route to get open and catch his second touchdown of the day. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/J7VceNpZiS — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 8, 2020

The Panthers scored another touchdown to bring the game back within two-points, but the upset bid came up short for the Panthers after a long field goal came up short as time expired.

Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 30/45 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 159 yards. Tyreek Hill caught 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Both Demarcus Robinson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught touchdowns.

The Chiefs (8-1) will be on a bye next week. After that, Kansas City will travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders next Nov. 22 at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.