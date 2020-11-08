KU still winless after 62-9 loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks remain defeated after a 62-9 road loss Saturday to #19 Oklahoma.

A 20-yard TD pass from Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler to Austin Stogner at the 12-minute mark put the Sooners on the board first, 7-0.

Oklahoma would hold KU scoreless in the first quarter and add another TD off a 13-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson to lead 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter belonged to the Sooners as well with a trio of touchdowns. KU’s Jacob Borcila knocked down a 32-yard FG to put the Jayhawks on the board, entering the half down 31-3.

Oklahoma scored 31 again in the second half en route to a 62-9 blowout win.

KU has a bye next week and will host #22 Texas the week after.

