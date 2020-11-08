Advertisement

K-State loses 20-18 to #14 Oklahoma State

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State will move to 4-2 in Big 12 play with a 20-18 loss to #14 Oklahoma State.

K-State’s Blake Lynch knocked down a pair of FGs (30 and 29-yds) in the first half to put the Wildcats on the board first.

With seconds remaining in the first half, true freshman Will Howard found Phillip Brooks in the end zone for a 4-yard TD. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 12-0 K-State going into the break.

The third quarter belonged to the Cowboys. A Brennan Presley 9-yard TD along with two FGs would make the game 13-12 Oklahoma State entering the fourth.

Howard fumbled on third and 3 with 6:47 in the fourth, resulting in a 85-yard TD by Jason Taylor II to bring the score to 20-12.

With 2:08 in the game, Howard ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown to bring the Wildcats within two — but a failed 2-point conversion kept K-State from the tie.

