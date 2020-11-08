K-State loses 20-18 to #14 Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State will move to 4-2 in Big 12 play with a 20-18 loss to #14 Oklahoma State.

K-State’s Blake Lynch knocked down a pair of FGs (30 and 29-yds) in the first half to put the Wildcats on the board first.

With seconds remaining in the first half, true freshman Will Howard found Phillip Brooks in the end zone for a 4-yard TD. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 12-0 K-State going into the break.

The third quarter belonged to the Cowboys. A Brennan Presley 9-yard TD along with two FGs would make the game 13-12 Oklahoma State entering the fourth.

Howard fumbled on third and 3 with 6:47 in the fourth, resulting in a 85-yard TD by Jason Taylor II to bring the score to 20-12.

With 2:08 in the game, Howard ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown to bring the Wildcats within two — but a failed 2-point conversion kept K-State from the tie.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.