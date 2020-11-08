Advertisement

Four injured in shooting on Riley Avenue in Ogden Saturday evening

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Riley County Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots were fired in the 200 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden.

The shots were reportedly fired near Platinum 5 bar on the northwest side of Riley Avenue.

Two adult male victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when RCPD officers and Riley County EMS crew arrived on scene.

The two victims located at the scene were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of their injuries.

Two additional male victims are also being treated for their injuries at area hospitals.

The incident is still under investigation. The Riley County Police Department is asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact Dispatch at 785-537-2112 or call 911.

