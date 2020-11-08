Former KSU professor turns 80, organizes own birthday parade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Milestone birthday celebrations have become creative due to COVID-19 causing gatherings to be limited, one Manhattan resident organized her own celebration.

Dr. Mary Ellen Sutton, a retired organ professor at K-State, turned 80 years old on Saturday. She decided to organize a birthday parade for herself after seeing others around the community.

“I thought ‘well, I’ll just email some friends and have them drive by.’” Kansas State University, retired professor, Dr. Mary Ellen Sutton says.

After spending more than thirty years teaching in the Department of Music, Mary Ellen has many friends she hasn’t seen in months.

“This has been really nice because since March I haven’t seen a lot of my friends.” Mary Ellen says.

Mary Ellen asked for donations of non-perishable food items so she could donate them to the Flint Hills Breadbasket and the First Congregational Church Second Helping program.

“I didn’t want people to think like they had to bring me a present…I don’t need presents.” Mary Ellen says.

What’s a birthday party without cake? Mary Ellen decided to hand out cupcakes to the community members who wished her ‘Happy Birthday’

“I ordered 11 dozen…we ran out.” Mary Ellen says laughing.

Turning 80 is an extra special milestone for Mary Ellen.

“I passed my two year check-up from having had cancer, and so that makes 80 even more special.” Mary Ellen says.

Mary Ellen spent her birthday afternoon watching her favorite college football team, the Kansas State Wildcats, with her family.

