ESU 24-hour FT marathon raises thousands for 3-year-old battling cancer
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 24 hours straight spent shooting free throws, Emporia State basketball has raised thousands of dollars for a young girl battling cancer.
3-year-old Breanna McBride is the daughter of a former assistant with the Hornets basketball team. She’s been diagnosed with leukemia.
Emporia State hoopers sunk 10,440 free throws and raised $2,461 for the McBride family to help the fight against cancer.
The gofundme account is still live for Breanna McBride. If you would like to donate, go to this link.
