ESU 24-hour FT marathon raises thousands for 3-year-old battling cancer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 24 hours straight spent shooting free throws, Emporia State basketball has raised thousands of dollars for a young girl battling cancer.

3-year-old Breanna McBride is the daughter of a former assistant with the Hornets basketball team. She’s been diagnosed with leukemia.

Emporia State hoopers sunk 10,440 free throws and raised $2,461 for the McBride family to help the fight against cancer.

We’ve finished 24 hours of #BucketsForBreanna with 10,440 FTM out of 12,221 FTA (85.4%); so far have added $2,461 to the McBride’s https://t.co/0iE5wHTsY3 account since noon on Saturday. Huge shout out to @LadyHornetWBB and @ESUMensBBall for spending the weekend in the gym. pic.twitter.com/J4EkSF5dPZ — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) November 8, 2020

The gofundme account is still live for Breanna McBride. If you would like to donate, go to this link.

