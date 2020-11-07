Youngest women to ever serve in Kansas Senate will represent District 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The winner of one Tuesday race will become the youngest woman ever to serve in the Kansas Senate.

Republican Kristen O’Shea won 60 percent of the vote against Democrat Tobias Schlingensipen.

Kristen O’Shea is 28 years old and about to take the seat for Senate District 18, and she will be the youngest woman serving in the Kansas Senate, taking the 18th district seat.

O’Shea already owns her own business training companies on their strengths within the workplace.

“I think a lot of times when you’re young, you’re underestimated and so to show that we can do this and we can bring some young voices and perspective is exciting,” Senator Kristen O’Shea for District 18 said.

“I think being in my 20s, understanding what is attracting people to move to a certain state, or town after they graduate, and what are they looking for when they start a business," Senator O’Shea explained. "I’ve got that perspective and experience, so understanding that point of view when we’re thinking about how do we grow our state, grow jobs, grow the economy will be helpful.”

O’Shea doesn’t see her age as an obstacle.

“I think I represent the hope. The hope that we are Kansas can attract and attain young talent, that we have good talent here, that’s wanting to help move our businesses, communities forward, our schools forward," O’Shea said.

"And think about, how to make strong decisions for the good of people, it shouldn’t matter your age I think women, young women specifically sometimes think, 'oh I need all the experience before I can do something, but if your confident and you know your heart is in the right pace to serve people, you can do anything,” she said.

O’Shea plans to continue her business, O’Shea strengths coaching, which provides executive coaching in the workplace.

She says those skills will be useful at the statehouse, “So I go into workplaces where teams are not getting along and there’s conflict and I help them understand each other better, and so politics obviously can use more of that, right, how do we understand where people are coming from and what strengths their bringing to the table."

O’Shea currently serves on the board of trustees for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

She also previously worked for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

