WU Tech carpentry students build holiday cheer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Washburn Tech’s carpentry program are using their skills to create some holiday magic for the Topeka Zoo.

First year student, Lake Peet said, “I feel like it’s volunteer work. We didn’t have to come out here, but I feel like if we can just do this and get it done it will be a good part of the community.”

The students are constructing three cottages that are part of the zoo’s winter attraction, ‘Zoo Lights.'

WU Tech carpentry instructor, David Praiswater said, “This is a good thing for the students to learn because this is a real-life project. This is a project that’s going to be around for awhile.”

He adds it’s also the first project the students won’t have to tear down at the end of the year.

“If we’re there at Washburn Tech it’s tear down stuff," said Peet, "If we’re here, it’s a good work environment. We see what all has to go into it and then when we get it up, it’s like we’ve done it and it’s good experience.”

Work experience that gives the students an edge after graduation.

Praiswater said, “This is really the first time as a class we’ve had to meet a deadline, besides book work. As far as a project goes, we’ve always just kind of taken our time and this deadline has been really good for the class and the students to know that we’ve got to push ourselves and get it done right the first time and have it ready to go.”

Zoo Lights will be open every day from November 27th through December 30th, except Christmas.

It will serve as a fundraiser for the zoo and a source of holiday cheer for the community.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.