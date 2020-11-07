Wichita Mayor, City Council in quarantine after member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, City Manager Robert Layton, and members of the Wichita City Council are now in quarantine for two weeks after Councilman Brandon Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.

Other staff members of City Hall will also quarantine until at least Nov. 18.

City Council meetings will be held over “online meeting software.”

City Hall is opened on a limited basis and hours and information can be found at wichita.gov/coronavirus.

Starting today, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, members of the City Council and some City staff including City Manager Layton are in quarantine for 2 weeks after Council MemberJohnson tested positive for COVID-19. — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) November 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.