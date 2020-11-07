Very windy, mild Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue Sunday ahead of our next storm system that will bring returning chances for rain early in the workweek.

After a sunny start to the weekend, look for more clouds on Sunday. South winds will be even stronger than today with gusts between 40 to 50 mph at times.

Temperatures Sunday will start out in the upper 50s with afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early November.

The gusty winds will continue on Monday ahead of a storm system that will bring increasing chances for rain late Monday evening with the highest chance arriving Monday night.

At the same time, a strong cold front will move through the area. As colder air arrives, there is a small chance that some of the rain could mix with snow mainly in north central Kansas.

A few showers could linger early Tuesday, otherwise the focus will be on much cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 40s Tuesday.

Temperatures will return closer to normal for most of the week ahead with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and morning lows near freezing.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 57.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 74

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 62

Mon: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy and windy; rain likely overnight.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 30 Showers early, then clearing. Breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 33 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 39 Chance of showers.

