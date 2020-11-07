USDA launching first round of Great American Outdoors Act projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced its first round of Great American Outdoors Act projects.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has delivered to Congress its priority list of maintenance projects for the Great American Outdoors Act funding in the fiscal year of 2021. IT said the GAOA will protect and enhance the economies of various gateway communities surrounding public lands by restoring and maintaining critical access and infrastructure. It said the bill was part of a push by President Donald Trump to prioritize the conservation and stewardship of public lands. It said Congress passed the bill in July and Trump signed it into law in August.

“Each year our nation’s forest network connects approximately 300 million Americans to federally managed public lands. The Great American Outdoors Act gives us an historic opportunity to make significant improvements to our visitor facilities, roads, bridges, trailheads, campgrounds, and other recreational sites and to secure and improve access to public lands for generations to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “USDA is hitting the ground running to implement the Great American Outdoors Act. We are working with states, local communities, and partners to enhance the quality of the visitor experience in a way that boosts local economies, creates employment opportunities, and reduces our maintenance backlog.”

According to the USDA, the project list breakdown will help the Forest Service reduce its $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and improve access and experience by repairing and restoring roads, trails, bridges, recreation sites and other facilities on national forests and grasslands. It said working with state and local governments and other partners ina shared stewardship framework, the projects will benefit from millions in partner contributions that will further bolster the funding provided under GAOA.

The USDA said after the GAOA was signed into law, the Forest Service spent a handful of weeks reviewing project proposals from national forests and grasslands nationwide. It said the agency analyzed project proposals based on the following criteria:

Reduce deferred maintenance

Promote the management of America’s forests

Improve visitor experience

Contribute to rural economic development

Improve visitor access

Ensure health and safety

Leverage partner contributions and resources

According to the USDA, after a careful analysis of the project proposals, the Forest Service worked with local communities and stakeholders to find over 550 shovel ready projects that, if fully funded, will give federal land managers resources to take steps in repairing and restoring facilities and infrastructure visitors depend on when visiting national forests and grasslands.

The USDA said the GAOA responds to the growing $5.2 billion backlog of deferred maintenance on national forests and grasslands, including $3.7 billion for roads and bridges and $1.5 billion for visitor centers, campgrounds and other facilities.

