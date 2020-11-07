Shawnee Co. DA files charges against two in aggravated assault stemming from theft of campaign signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against two people in an aggravated assault.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed charges against a juvenile and Robert Sinner for aggravated assault that stemmed from the theft of campaign signs.

Kagay said on Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to 1301 North Topeka Blvd. in relation to multiple shots being fired. He said when officials arrived they found two adult males armed with firearms, Justin and Robert Sinner. He said officials found multiple shell casings in the street and alley and also found a silver Acura wrecked and deserted about four blocks west of the shooting. He said the Acura had several apparent bullet holes and shortly after, two juveniles reported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kagay said on Saturday, Nov. 7, his office filed criminal charges against two individuals in the case. He said Jose Garcia, a juvenile, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault for driving the Silver Acura and attempting to hit Justin Sinner with the vehicle. He said a summons was issued for his appearance and he has been scheduled for a docket on Dec. 7.

According to Kagay, no charges were filed related to the theft of campaign signs, as the property owners did not wish to pursue charges.

Kagay said Robert Sinner, who continued to shoot at the Acura as it left the scene has been charged with three felonies, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle and two counts of Aggravated Battery.

According to Kagay, law enforcement is currently attempting to locate Sinner to answer for the charges. He said he encourages Robert Sinner to peacefully surrender. He said he also encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to immediately notify law enforcement, but should not attempt to apprehend him.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the crime should report them to TPD.

