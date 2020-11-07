Russian, East European, Eurasian studies at KU supported with federal grant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grant has bolstered Russian, East European and Eurasian studies at the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas says increasing expertise and course offerings in the areas of cybersecurity and intelligence is just one reason its Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian studies will put a new 2-year $426,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to use. It said the money will also help strengthen its language and other course offerings and support outreach to the surrounding community.

According to the University, the new CREES programs are designed to respond to critical national needs like the intelligence capabilities that foreign-language speakers can provide.

“In addition to language-instructional support, we will use the grant money to deepen our expertise in area studies and the social sciences,” said Ani Kokobobo, who is the CREES interim director as well as associate professor and chair of KU’s Department of Slavic and Eurasian Languages & Literatures. “We are funding library resources, conferences and visiting speakers, as well as outreach opportunities at minority-serving institutions like Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kansas.”

KU said for over a half-century, it has been a national center of scholarship in foreign languages, including what the government terms “less commonly taught” languages promulgated by educators affiliated with CREES - Russian, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Czech, Polish, Slovene, Tajik, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uyghur and Yiddish. It said CREES scholars are experts in many related fields as well, from history and politics to literary and cultural studies.

According to KU, under the federal Title IV law, from 1965 to 2014, CREES was designated as a Comprehensive National Resource Center by the U.S. Department of Education, and that designation helped it win the funding after an earlier application was denied.

Kokobobo said the center applied for a $2.1 million grant in 2018, but was told that despite excellent scores, due to the competitiveness of the award, it had lost.

“We were told our application was very good but that there was less money available from the Department of Education,” she said. “It was very challenging because Dr. Chernetsky and his team put tremendous work into the application. But then I think there was some work by lobbyists and ... Congress gave the Department of Education more money in their appropriations bill. So now they’ve issued a couple of additional awards, and we received this grant.”

According to KU, the CREES application mentions three main areas of focus are as follows:

Promoting Russian, East European and Eurasian languages and studies to K-16 students in Kansas and the surrounding region

Working with minority-serving institutions and community colleges to broaden global competency among students and teachers

Extending awareness of Russian, East European and Eurasian studies and languages in the Heartland.

KU said projects planned within the framework include the following:

Establishing a new REES certificate for undergraduates in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences to attract new students and boost the numbers of REES majors and minors

Expanding interdisciplinary course offerings to cybersecurity with a focus on the REES region

Additional support for Turkish, Tajik/Persian and other less commonly taught languages

Promoting a new online, gateway REES course to freshmen to increase undergraduate enrollment

New course-development grants

Professional development for language instructors

A World Languages Fair developed in partnership with other KU area studies centers and the School of Education, targeting middle and high school students in and around Kansas.

Kokobobo said the funds were made available immediately and would be spent over the next 24 months.

