Rare Evel Knievel motorcycle makes half-century journey to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Eagle has landed in Topeka.

The second of only two known American Eagle Laverda jump bikes used by Evel Knievel will be unveiled in a ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Historic Topeka Harley Davidson, SW 21st and Topeka Blvd.

It’s ride to the Capital City spans nearly 50 years.

“I didn’t even believe that it existed anymore,” said Louis Re, a professional daredevil who restored the bike.

“You hear the term barn find all the time. This literally was in a barn,” Lathan McKay, Evel Knievel Museum co-founder, said

Jump back to 1972, and a young Dave Stroop, back home in Montana from serving overseas

“As soon as I drove by, I saw the red, white, and blue, and the stars and stripes, and yeah - that caught my attention right off the bat,” he recalls. “When I bought it, (the shop owner) said it was Evel Knievel’s old bike. Well at that particular time, it didn’t resonate really high because he was just starting to get up there.”

Dave rode it from time to time, and admits to “a wheelie or two.” Then, in 2001, Dave met Evel in Sturgis.

“I said, ‘He told me it was your bike. I want to know if it is or not,’ and he said, ‘Yes it is,’” Dave said.

Dave returned home with his leather vest bearing Evel’s autograph, and the date. He kept the motorcycle quietly stored in his rural Montana barn. but word was spreading around the annual Evel Days festival, where Lathan McKay displayed the collection that would eventually become Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum.

“He walks up again, wearing the same leather vest, and he goes, ‘Hi, I’m Dave Stroop. I’ve got Evel Knievel’s American Eagle.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been looking for you for three years!’” McKay said.

McKay called, Re - who still doubted what he was hearing. Together, they paid Stroop a visit.

“Even when we went to Mr. Stroop’s house and walked up and saw the bike, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Re said. “It’s incredible.”

“This one here is totally original from top to bottom,” Stroop said.

The original condition is what impressed Re and McKay most. The paint, graphics, seat - all pristine.

McKay convinced Stroop to allow Re to restore the bike for display in the museum.

“After all that time, it’s kind of hard to let it go out of the garage,” Stroop said. “I figured maybe it’s time to put it out there and let other people see it.”

Re said he felt Stroop - and Evel - watching over him as he completed the work.

“To add this bike to the museum that everybody can come and see and enjoy, I’m so privileged to be trusted with this project,” Re said.

It’s a project with a story that’s a bit of folklore itself, fitting for the legend that is Evel Knievel.

“That’s the whole point of everything,” McKay said. “It’s about making people feel good and reliving exciting moments and especially now with the condition of things, we all need something to really inspire us.”

Stroop does not know how long he’ll keep the American Eagle in Topeka.

Shawnee County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the museum through February.

