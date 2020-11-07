Over $7 billion paid in second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has paid over $7 billion for its second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program handouts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says its Farm Service Agency has approved over $7 million in payments to producers in the second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program help. IT said CFAP 2 provides agricultural producers with financial assistance to help absorb some increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments directed by President Trump will continue to help this critical industry recoup some of their losses from ongoing market disruptions and associated costs,” said Secretary Perdue. “This program builds upon the over $10 billion disbursed under the first round of CFAP. Agricultural producers who have been impacted by the pandemic since April 2020 are encouraged to apply for assistance.”

According to the USDA, since CFAP 2 enrollment began on Sept. 21, FSA has approved over 443,000 applications. It said the top five states for payments are Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and Kansas. IT said it has released a data dashboard on the application progress and program payments.

The USDA said through CFAP 2, it is making up to $14 billion available for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs due to COVID-19. It said CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first CFAP. It said farmers and ranchers that participated in the first round will not automatically be enrolled and must complete a new application for the second round. It said FSA will accept CFAP 2 applications until Dec. 11.

According to the Department, CFAP 2 supports eligible producers of row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and many other commodities, including many that were not eligible for the first round. It said FSA’s CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder makes it easier to find eligible commodities and payment rates.

The USDA said new customers that need support with the CFAP 2 application process should call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. It said this is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.

According to the USDA, FSA offers multiple options for producers to apply for CFAP 2. It said producers with an eAuthentication account can apply online through the Application Portal. It said payment calculators and application generates in an Excel workbook are also available. It said producers can also download the application and other eligibility forms here.

The USDA said Producers of acreage based commodities will use acreage and yield information provided by the FSA through the annual acreage reporting process. It said producers have the option to complete their application by working directly with local FSA staff or online through the portal.

