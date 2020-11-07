Mild temperatures this weekend with gusty winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be in the 70s with mostly clear skies today across northeast Kansas. Winds will begin to ramp up this afternoon gusting to 30mph. Tonight will be mild with temperatures in the 50s. The winds will remain breezy at 10-20 with gusts to 25mph. Tomorrow will be much like the weather today with highs in the low to mid 70s, but winds will be stronger with gusts of 40+mph likely. Monday is when our next weather maker moves in where we will likely see some rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Monday into Tuesday is when our next weather maker moves into Kansas. It will bring us cooler temperatures and rain chances. A few thunderstorms are also possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds from the south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30mph.

Tonight: A few clouds passing from time to time. Mild with lows in the 50s. Breezy with winds at 10-20 with gusts to 25mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Windy with winds from the south at 20-30 with gusts of 40+mph.

Taking Action: Use both hands while driving as the winds will be gusty. Stay updated on the forecast as active weather will be returning Monday.

